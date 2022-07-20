PCC reported their site was broken at 8.27am this morning.

It is due to the heatwave over the past two days breaking the servers which maintain the website.

They have apologised to residents.

A statement posted on Twitter said: ‘We're sorry but our website is currently unavailable.

‘The servers that host the site were damaged by the extreme heat yesterday, and we're working with our provider to get things back up and running as quickly as we can.

The Portsmouth City Council website is down. Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

