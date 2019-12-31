Portsmouth council to make street party applications 'as simple as possible' ahead of VE Day

A COUNCIL will review its processes to make it 'as simple as possible' for residents to host VE Day street parties this year.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on May 8, Portsmouth City Council is looking to help residents hold their own celebrations.

Nickii Humphreys, licensing manager at the council, said: 'We will be reviewing the application process for street parties in early 2020 to make sure it is as simple as possible for residents planning to host a VE Day street party.'

She added: 'The application process for street parties needs to be thorough and robust in order to ensure that people attending events are safe.

'Street parties require a road closure which means a range of legal and practical measures need to be put in place to allow for the safe closure of a street.'

Southsea resident and keen street party host, Bill Edwards, was hopeful the process would be made easier. The Allens Road resident said: 'Street parties would be an excellent opportunity for Portsmouth to demonstrate their support for the veterans and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

'Linked to organising street parties is the need to simplify the application form. The current form covers all forms of events and is too complex and time consuming to complete and, if not simplified, will be a major factor in prospective organisers giving up.

'Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton already offer a simple application form for organisers to complete.

'Why can't we?'

Applications for street parties can be made via the Portsmouth council website.