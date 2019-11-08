Portsmouth food waste collection resumes after vehicle breakdown - here are the roads affected

Have your say

HOUSEHOLDS in five city roads that did not have their food waste taken away yesterdayafter the collection vehicle broke down should have the rubbish removed today.

Homes in Eastney that are part of the council's six-month food waste trial had to wait until this morning to have the food caddies emptied.

Yesterday a Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: 'Unfortunately, our food waste vehicle broke down earlier today meaning these roads did not have their waste collected.'

READ MORE: Food waste trial to begin

Roads affected were Oliver Road, St Ann's Road, White Cloud Park, Haslemere Road (south of St Ann's Road) and Highland Road (from Prince Albert Road to the Highland Road/Eastney Road roundabout).

READ MORE: More than 22 tonnes of food waste collected in two weeks

The spokesman added: 'Sorry for the inconvenience.

'The crew will be back collecting from the missed roads tomorrow morning so please leave waste out for collection.

'The Friday collection should be going ahead as normal.'

If you have any queries contact the recycling and rubbish team on 023 9284 1244 or recyclingandrubbish@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.