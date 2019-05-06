A group is hoping to rally support for a protest against Donald Trump when he visits Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations

The American president will be in Portsmouth on Wednesday, June 5 as part of the week-long remembrance of the Normandy landings 75 years ago.

Protesters gather around a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange baby in July last year Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Last year Trump’s visit to the UK attracted thousands of protesters and campaigners are hoping for the same again.

Together Against Trump will hold an open meeting at 7.30pm tomorrow at Fratton Community Centre in Trafalgar Place to plan the protest in Portsmouth.

A statement from the group reads: ‘The invitation to Donald Trump for the D-Day commemorations is completely inappropriate. The D-Day Commemorations are about the human sacrifice made in the struggle against fascism.

‘Donald Trump is the only presidential candidate to receive the backing of the KuKluxKlan. When Nazis chanted “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, he described people demonstrating on both sides as “very fine people”. He failed to distinguish between fascists and anti-fascists on the very same weekend that Heather Heyer was deliberately killed by a car driven by a Nazi. Trump has retweeted posts by Britain First (the fascist grouping who along with the EDL and BNP have been banned from Facebook).

‘Far from being a unifying figure, Trump's Presidency has promoted bigotry. It is an insult to all those who died fighting fascism that Trump, who has done so much to encourage fascists and the far-right, has been invited to the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.

‘We say Trump is not welcome and his invitation to the D-Day commemorations should be cancelled.

‘The Together Against Trump organising meeting wants to build the broadest possible coalition against Trump. Stand Up To Racism, Portsmouth Trades Union Council and Portsmouth City Unison have already backed the campaign. We want other organisations to do the same.

‘We want creative and imaginative ways to highlight the fight against fascism and show our opposition to Trump. In the European Parliament election on May 23 the far right are trying to stoke up racism.

‘This makes it even more important the national and international media see that many people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area are prepared to demonstrate and show they oppose Trump and what he stands for.’

