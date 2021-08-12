Early morning arrival of the Mont St Michel into Portsmouth harbour taken by Mark Cox. What a nice perspective at Old Portsmouth also. Instagram: @markcox_sonya7iii

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has already earmarked the Solent as one of eight new zones around the country to benefit from the import and export tax relief deal.

Those behind the region’s bid have previously insisted it could ‘turbodrive’ the area’s prospects – creating tens of thousands of jobs and pumping billions into the economy.

Now, The News understands the government has almost approved the outline business case for the region, a key milestone in delivering the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If all things are approved, the project is expected to deliver massive changes, set to boost business at key sites in Havant and Portsmouth – as well as further afield in Southampton and near the New Forest.

‘We’re only a matter of weeks away from hearing from the government about the bid,’ a source close to the effort told The News. ‘We should know in the next couple of weeks. I’m 80 per cent confident there won’t be any change to the plans around Portsmouth, which will be great news for the area.’

As previously reported, the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) submitted a freeport proposal to the government on behalf of a coalition of businesses, local authorities and other partner organisations.

By gaining freeport status the area would benefit from tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures and streamlined planning processes to help retain and grow business following Brexit.

The LEP said the new deal could create up to 52,000 new jobs and had the potential of attracting ‘£2bn of investment’ into the region.

Among the areas named as part of the business boosting measure includes Portsmouth International Port.

Likewise, Dunsbury Park - one of the area’s newest industrial and manufacturing hubs on the outskirts of Havant - will also feature as a freeport location.

The relaxed tax and tariff rules the site will benefit from means there is a greater chance to attract international manufacturers - although at this stage, it is not yet clear which tax reliefs will be available.

Speaking to The News previously, Brian Johnson, Solent LEP chairman, said: ‘This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the region that we’re delighted has been supported by the government.’

News on the area’s freeport business plan bid - which sets out the exact details behind the lucrative proposal - is expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron