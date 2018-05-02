Portsmouth man who had cars seized by the council says he is ‘totally gutted’

A MAN who had four of his ‘rare’ classic cars seized and crushed by Portsmouth City Council says he feels he’s been ‘shafted’ by the authority.

Shaw Lipscombe, 54, had unlawfully left his ageing vehicles, along with an old transit van and a trailer, in Shore Avenue, Milton, for years.

Louise Cole, of Shore Avenue, Milton

Residents – like Louise Cole, right – claimed the cars were a blight to the street, with some so dilapidated moss was growing over them.

But Mr Lipscombe, who has lived in the road for almost 30 years, said he had been working to restore the classic cars to their former glory.

However, after not heeding a warning from the council in August to address the situation – which the authority said was a danger to other road users – his cars were impounded in March and later crushed.

Mr Lipscombe was then hauled in front of magistrates at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay £2,520.50 in costs and removal fees.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I’m totally and utterly gutted. It’s cost me my pension.

‘They may have looked a mess but bit of soap and water could’ve covered that.

‘As for them being a danger to the public due to the rough edges, five minutes with some Gaffa tape would have sorted it.

‘I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t afford the £600 for a solicitor’s fee. I got shafted.’

However, neighbours in the street – which was had the highest number of seizures in the city in the past year – have since told of their relief.

Cleaner Louise Cole, 57, has lived in the road for 23 years. She said: ‘It really didn’t look good. Some of the cars had moss growing on them and they looked abandoned.

‘Some kids had broken some of them up. They had been here for years.

‘It’s so nice they’re now gone. People’s spirits have lifted.’

The cars seized included an Volvo 133, MG BGT, Volvo 144, Triumph 2000, Ford Transit and a trailer. Mr Lipscombe claims they were worth £12,000.