Portsmouth MP admits 'disappointment' over latest Brexit delay

MP Penny Mordaunt has admitted ‘disappointment’ following the latest delay on Brexit after MPs met for showdown talks in parliament to decide whether to accept prime minister Boris Johnson’s EU deal.

As parliament sat for the first time on a Saturday in 37 years, the prime minister said the agreement struck with Brussels would allow the UK to leave ‘whole and entire’ on October 31.

But an MPs vote for an amendment withholding approval until legislation to implement the deal is in place, known as the Letwin amendment, was passed by 322 votes to 306.

Sir Oliver Letwin, the former cabinet minister who had the Tory whip withdrawn after rebelling over Brexit, said it was an ‘insurance policy’ to prevent Britain ‘crashing out’ without a deal.

The vote withholds approval of the prime minister’s deal until legislation is passed to enact the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Penny Mordaunt. Picture: Sgt Lee Goddard

But despite admitting the blow, Portsmouth North MP Ms Mordaunt remained defiant over securing a deal. She said on Twitter: ‘I know many people will be very disappointed at this result.

‘The country does not need further delay. It needs us to agree to a deal. This result means no meaningful vote today, but government plans to introduce the Withdrawal Bill next week.’

Earlier Mr Johnson said: ‘The House will need no reminding that this is the second deal and the fourth vote, three-and-a-half years after the nation voted for Brexit.

‘But I hope that this is the moment when we can finally achieve that resolution.’