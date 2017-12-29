Portsmouth MP brands hospital parking fees ‘unnecessary’

HOSPITAL parking fees are causing an ‘unnecessary burden’ on families of the ill, an MP has said.

Stephen Morgan has hit out at parking charges at hospitals, after it was revealed health sites in Hampshire had raked in more than £5.6m in the last year through fees.

The Labour MP said his party had called for an end of hospital parking charges.

In a statement, the Portsmouth South MP said: ‘After listening to patients, their families and patient advocacy groups, I know how frustrated people can be about hospital parking charges on our area.

‘These charges are an unnecessary burden on our families. Our hospitals are struggling from underfunding at the hands of Theresa May’s Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and already hard-pressed NHS staff for an essential service.’

As reported yesterday, Queen Alexandra Hospital made £646,000 in fees; Southampton £3.73m and Hampshire’s NHS Foundation Trust £1.25m.