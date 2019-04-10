Portsmouth MP expected to run for prime minister but calls for 'servant leadership’

AN MP representing Portsmouth who is widely expected to run for prime minister has said the 'age of hero politicians' is over.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt spoke at an event hosted by Onward, a think tank which has carried out a study into the age of Conservative voters.

Development secretary Ms Mordaunt said there should be a 'servant leadership,' The Times reported today.

The newspaper said Ms Mordaunt is expected to run when Theresa May steps down.

At the same event, held yesterday, The Times said Ms Mordaunt appeared to warn of riots if Brexit does not happen.

She said: 'The reason why we don't have riots out there ... is because the British people have faith, believe it or not, in this institution and in our democratic traditions.

'And at times like this, we're testing those institutions to the absolute limit.'

It comes as the Daily Mirror reported that Hampshire police have asked for aid in the event of no-deal Brexit.