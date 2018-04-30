Portsmouth MP misses out on becoming the new home secretary as Sajid Javid is appointed

PORTSMOUTH MP Penny Mordaunt has missed out on becoming the new home secretary after the shock resignation of Amber Rudd last night.

Penny Mordaunt had been named among the top favourites to take on the high-flying role, with bookies Ladbrokes giving her 16/1 odds.

However, the former communities secretary Sajid Javid was this morning named as the new home secretary while Ms Mordaunt was also given a new role.

As part of a reshuffle in the cabinet, Ms Mordaunt has now been named women and equalities secretary.

Her appointment will be in addition to her current cabinet position as international development secretary.

In a tweet, she said: ‘Delighted to have this additional brief, and want to thank Amber for all she did in this role.’

This morning’s drama comes after embattled MP Amber Rudd called prime minister Theresa May to quit from the role.

She had faced mounting calls to step down following her handling of the Windrush scandal.

The 54-year-old buckled under mounting pressure after it was revealed targets for deporting illegal migrants do exist – despite her telling a Commons committee they didn’t.

Others who had been named on the list of bookies’ favourites included the likes of Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt, Karen Bradley and East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds.