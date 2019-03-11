INTERNATIONAL development secretary Penny Mordaunt has ‘never felt safer’ as an MP despite having been threatened in the job.

The Portsmouth North MP said being in the public spotlight always came with its risks. But the Tory high-flyer said she was confident with the tightened security measures.

She admitted she has had to report people to the authorities after being abused but added: ‘I have never felt safer as an MP.

‘Compared to when I started the security support we get is much better.

‘I remember years ago the only way I could get the police to investigate someone who ended up getting a convicted sentence was because they were defrauding the post office by using business reply envelopes to send their messages to me in.

‘If that happened today the police would respond very differently. And I think that it is important we say that if we want people, especially women to run for office.’