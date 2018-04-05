Portsmouth MP praises work of refugee charity

Have your say

AN MP has praised the ‘excellent work’ of a charity reaching out to vulnerable refugees.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, has branded Friends Without Borders ‘brilliant’ after shadowing its volunteers.

The organisation, based in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, offers legal advice and social support to people looking for work and shelter in the UK.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I saw a busy, welcoming, and supportive environment, achieved by the inimitable hard work and empathy of all those at the charity. Friends Without Borders consistently demonstrates the compassion and generosity.’