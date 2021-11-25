Portsmouth MP says cutting size of army is a 'huge gamble' over national security

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, the shadow minister for Armed Forces, was responding to defence secretary Ben Wallace’s announcement on Thursday.

Parliament heard the army will be cut by 9,000 to 73,000 by 2025 amid a reorganisation into four divisions, with some existing brigades merged or deleted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morgan MP. Photos by Alex Shute

There will also be 33 site closures, including Alanbrooke Barracks at Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, severing ties the army has with communities across the UK.

A new elite unit of Rangers will be created to operate in complex, high threat environments as part of an Army Special Operations brigade.

Mr Wallace claimed the changes would ‘transform the army into a more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force’.

However, concerns have been raised by Labour.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The government's decision to cut the size of the army to its smallest since the Napoleonic era is a huge gamble with our national security.

‘At a time when the threats faced by the UK and its allies are growing it is vital that we maintain the ability to reinforce Europe against Russia and be an effective warfighting partner to NATO allies. This demands high-end warfighting capabilities, not just light forces and cyber operations.

‘Labour has committed to pausing, reviewing and reversing the cuts if necessary.’

Shadow defence secretary John Healey raised fears the government's plan to reorganise the army leaves it too small and thinly stretched and too poorly equipped to deal with threats to the UK and its allies.

SEE ALSO: Plans to overhaul roundabouts

Jack Watling, of the influential defence and security think tank RUSI, said: ‘The British Army has essentially admitted that it cannot field a force for high-intensity combat for the best part of a decade.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron