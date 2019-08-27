Portsmouth MP signs cross party declaration against Parliament shutdown

The MP for Portsmouth South has joined 160 MPs from several parties in signing a declaration against the prorogation of Parliament.

The Church House Declaration, named after the venue in Westminster where the signing took place, labels prime minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament as ‘an undemocratic outrage.’

Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘I am proud to be counted as one of the 160 MPs from across the house who have stood in solidarity against this Prime Minister’s undemocratic and reckless attempts to push us closer to the no deal precipice.

The Labour MP added: ‘The fact 160 MPs added their name in just 12 hours is a testament to parliamentarians opposition to this country crashing out of Europe with no-deal. I look forward to continued cooperation with my colleagues from across the house in doing everything we can to fight for democracy.’