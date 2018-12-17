Portsmouth MP speaks out against second EU referendum

A CITY MP says that a second referendum on EU membership would be a ‘travesty’ of democracy.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has spoken out against the idea of another referendum, saying that Brexit must not be ‘derailed’ by parliament.

The international development secretary added that the vast majority of UK residents have accepted the result.

She explained: ‘The most remarkable act of patriotism in the last two and a half years was not by 17.4m people voting to regain our sovereignty, but by the vast majority of those who voted to remain and accepted the result.

‘Whichever way they voted in the referendum, the people understood that it was never in question that the result would be honoured.

‘That’s the faith they have in our institutions. They perfectly understand why a second vote, in the guise of verifying the first, would be a travesty and against our democratic traditions.

‘The task ahead is to unite our nation, not just on Brexit but on more profound divisions which the referendum deepened; to empower it’s people to achieve their full potential so our country can achieve its potential.’