Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan says Boris Johnson 'cannot be trusted' after voting for delay amendment

MP Stephen Morgan says Boris Johnson 'cannot be trusted' after voting for a delay amendment on Brexit during today's parliamentary vote.

The Portsmouth South MP was one of 322 to vote in favour of the Letwin amendment to delay the EU withdrawal arrangement.

MP Stephen Morgan''CREDIT: Zooming Photography

Plans to agree Mr Johnson's EU deal were not voted on after the dramatic developments which saw MPs in favour of delaying the process secure a slender majority over the 306 who opposed the amendment.

The vote means approval will be withheld until legislation to implement the deal is in place.

Mr Morgan, who voted for the Letwin amendment, said: ‘Mr Johnson’s deal is even worse than Mrs May’s. It is a sell out deal which sells out Portsmouth people’s jobs, rights and our city’s communities. Nationally it would pave the way for a sell-off of our cherished NHS and lead to a decade of deregulation.

‘It is little wonder that hundreds and hundreds of Portsmouth people, businesses and trade unions have told me they don’t support Mr Johnson’s deal.’

He continued: ‘For these reasons, today I voted for the Letwin amendment. I am assured the majority in Parliament agreed, to prevent Britain crashing out on the October 31, and allows proper public scrutiny of the withdrawal agreement.

‘Brexit has divided the nation and it is clear Mr Johnson cannot be trusted. The PM must be brave and put his deal to the people, not just the politicians, and let them have a final say.’