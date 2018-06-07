Portsmouth MP thanks British aid donors as government match-funds to create £66m

Have your say

A CITY MP has thanked the British public for their donations to an aid organisation.

The message of gratitude was made by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who serves as the Secretary of State for the Department of International Development.

Speaking on Twitter, she said: ‘Thank you to the British public for all you enable #UKaid to do.

‘We will never forget it is your money and your support that makes our work possible.’

The statement came amid an announcement government match funding allowed UK Aid and public donors to raise more than £66m for ‘life-changing’ global programmes.