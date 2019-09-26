Portsmouth MP urges Boris Johnson not to 'let down' public over Brexit

MP Penny Mordaunt urges prime minster Boris Johnson not to let people down over securing Brexit.

The Portsmouth north MP was talking during prime minister’s questions in parliament when she called for democracy to prevail ahead of the looming Brexit deadline on October 31.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘One of the greatest acts of patriotism shown over the last few years was not by people like myself, who voted leave, but by those who voted remain and accepted the democratic result.

‘The general public never doubted we in this place would act on their wishes—that is the trust they had and, I think, still have in all of us here and this Parliament. Does my right hon. Friend agree that when people trust you in this way, you do not let them down?’

In reply, Mr Johnson said: ‘They want us to deliver Brexit on October 31 and I urge colleagues around the House to think of their responsibilities.’