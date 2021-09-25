Portsmouth police and ambulance called to crash near Portsbridge Roundabout in Hilsea
POLICE and an air ambulance have been called to a reported collision close to the Portsbridge roundabout in Hilsea.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 7:15 pm
Photos taken of the scene show police and at least one ambulance attending the scene along the A3 leading to London Road at 6.50pm.
A witness reports seeing two police cars and an air ambulance also in attendance, with one lane of the two lane approach into Hilsea being closed.
Reports on social media suggest that the incident involves a motorbike and several cars.
Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.