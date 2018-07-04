Portsmouth protests against ‘divisive’ president Donald Trump ahead of his UK visit 

PROTESTORS are staging a rally against Donald Trump as the US president visits the UK.

Mr Trump is jetting into Britain on Friday, July 13, for his maiden visit after being elected into the White House.

But anti-Trump campaigners are set to vent their anger in Portsmouth on the day before his arrival.

The Portsmouth Together Against Trump group will be marching on Guildhall Square between 5pm and 7pm to voice their disapproval.

Carrying banners and signs, the group hope to get as many people in the city to join their peaceful protest against the divisive president.

Amy Woods is the organiser of the event. The 39-year-old, of Southsea, said: ‘This is a chance for Portsmouth to join the UK in resistance to what Trump stands for.

‘His policies are very hateful and damaging on a global scale. He has cut funding for poverty stricken countries - Nairobi has seen a huge rise in dangerous backstreet abortions because of this; his views on Muslims and women are so shocking and extreme.

‘He is so divisive to so many parts of the community.’

Mrs Woods said the event would be family-friendly and urged people from all walks of life to join it.

For more details, or to confirm attendance, search ‘Portsmouth Together Against Trump’ on Facebook.