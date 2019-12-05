Portsmouth pub will be demolished for housing development despite fears about lack of affordable homes

A FORMER city pub will be demolished to make way for 12 new flats as part of a development branded 'disappointing' for failing to provide any affordable homes.

Following months of uncertainty members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee gave the go ahead for building work to start on the site of the derelict Mr Pickwick pub in Milton Road.

An application for the land was previously deferred as councillors were concerned the developer was not planning to build any homes to be marketed at an affordable rate. However, a recent report found this - as well as an alternative cash payment to the council - would not be financially viable.

For local resident and Keep Milton Green campaigner, Kimberly Barratt, this was not good enough. Speaking to the committee yesterday (Dec 4) she said: 'It's so disappointing to be sat here in this situation again.

'This developer will walk away with a tidy profit in their pocket with no thoughts of residents once the properties are sold but we as a city are left in a worse position as we have then been robbed of these much needed social or part rent part buy homes.'

Councillor Lee Hunt agreed. He said: 'We are putting the cost of housing out of the reach of so many people in Portsmouth.'

However, councillors decided they would likely be ruled against by the planning inspector if the application was refused and instead resolved to reconsider policy on affordable homes.

Presenting the case for the applicant, Mark Holman from HRP Architects, said:

'The existing building needs maintenance. It's a health and safety concern down to the state of the building and vandalism.

'We submitted these plans in March, we have been waiting quite some time for the opportunity to present our case.'

If the site makes a profit of more than 5.4 per cent developers are expected to give some cash to the council.

It will include six one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flats as well as 13 car parking spaces.

Six councillors voted in favour of the application and two - Cllr Lee Hunt and Cllr Claire Udy - against.