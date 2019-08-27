Portsmouth residents call for parking zones after bank holiday weekend woes

RESIDENTS are calling for permitted zones in Eastney after the bank holiday weekend left them 'no option' but to park on double yellow lines.

Visitors were drawn to the area by scorching temperatures and nearby Victorious Festival, which took part on the Southsea seafront.

Residents had 'no option' but to park on double yellow lines as the bank holiday weekend attracted motorists to the area. Picture: Lisa Gafarov and Abduljabbar Gafarov

Additional parking for festival-goers was provided on parts of Southsea Common as well as a park and ride service.

But for some seaside residents this still 'wasn't enough'. Parents Lisa Gafarov, 41, and Abduljabbar Gafarov, 45, who have lived in Eastney for seven years, were hit with a fine after parking on double yellow lines.

Abduljabbar said: 'On Sunday we drove around for more than an hour trying to find a space. We had food defrosting in the car and children to get back to at home. We were left with no option but to park our car half on double yellow lines.

'Lots of other cars had to do the same because there were so many people trying to get free parking.'

He believed the problem was exacerbated by the lack of residents' parking zones in Eastney, which would prevent non-residents from parking.

He added: 'I don't mind paying £35 for the fine but it is not equal that some roads are in residents' parking zones and some are not.

'We end up paying more in fines at the end of the year than the charge for a permit. It's been bad since the new zones in Southsea were introduced but this was worse because of the festival.

'We were even thinking about moving away because of these problems. Either we need zones in all areas of Portsmouth or to take them away completely - that way there's equality for the whole city.'

However, Portsmouth City Council's parking manager, Kevin McKee, said: 'If residents want a parking zone in their road then they should let us know. The rolling programme looks at requests and a zone could be implemented in Eastney, but only if residents choose this to happen.'

He added: 'Yellow lines are in place for safety reasons and to allow traffic to flow, however any challenge to a penalty will be considered.'

Abduljabbar and Lisa will appeal the parking fine.