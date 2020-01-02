Portsmouth residents join together to object to shared home extension

Have your say

SUFFERING residents have turned out in force against plans for a home extension in a road they say is already overrun with share houses.

Plans to turn a six-bedroom house in in Playfair Road, Southsea, into a seven-bed house of multiple occupation has attracted 56 objections.

11 Playfair Road, in Southsea, pictured in 2015. Picture: Google Street View

Portsmouth councillors are set to make a decision on the plans at a planning committee meeting next week.

According to Portsmouth City Council records at least 23 out of the 35 houses in Playfair Road are HMOs. It has the ninth highest proportion of share homes in any city street.

In an objection letter neighbour Eamonn Devine said: 'There are too many student houses/HMOs in the street already.

READ MORE: How many shared homes are in your road? Find out with this interactive map

'They cause noise and anti-social behaviour, they leave bins out impeding access for mobility scooters, wheelchairs and people with prams.

'Rubbish is often left, the frontage is always poorly kept, litter strewn, and weeds are never managed, causing further seeding of weeds on houses along the street, worsening the maintenance issues.

'Waste is often poorly stored in the gardens and fronts, causing vermin problems - we have suffered this with the neighbouring HMO.'

Playfair Road resident Laurie Thomas added: 'I have lived in my own house for 45 years, I have had student houses either side of me at number three and seven for about 20 to 25 years.

READ MORE: The 17 Portsmouth roads where more than half of homes are HMOs

'I feel that anymore increase in student numbers will only increase the detrimental impact on existing residents in terms of rubbish, parking and place a strain on services such as water and sewerage.

'If this application is approved will it open the door for other landlords to have a loft extension done (as has number 36) thus increasing the student population by another 50-60.'

If approved the extended home would also include two bathrooms, a WC and a kitchen and living room.

Councillors will decide on the plans during a public meeting on Wednesday, January 8.

The developer was approached for comment.