Portsmouth residents promise – ‘We will keep up the fight against more student housing’ 

WE WILL keep up the fight - that is the message of Portsea residents who are opposed a new four-storey student block being built in the area.

Campaigners gathered on Thursday to rally against plans submitted by private developers for 38 apartments on Kent Street that would come as part of a renovation project of the Groundlings Theatre.

A new student block planned for the car park of the Groundlings Theatre in Portsea'Picture: PLC Architects

Led by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Labour housing activist Cal Corkery, around 50 people attended the public meeting, with fears about parking, noise, rubbish and the heritage of the Grade II-Listed former Georgian school.

Mr Morgan expressed his concern that the city was more in need of social housing than student homes. He said: 'While it is good that the theatre will be redeveloped it is the wrong type of development that will not bring anything back to the community.

'We know that there are around 24,500 students at the University of Portsmouth. The university has told us that there is already too much student housing.

'I will be objecting to this application because I don't think it is needed.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan addresses the meeting at the John Pounds Centre

'There are around 10,000 people currently on the housing waiting list in the city.'

His fears were echoed by Mr Corkery. 'It is not about being anti-student to say we want to protect our communities,' he said. 'We want a mixed and balanced community.

'Developers are not just exploiting the area but exploiting the students by charging them £200-£250 a week rent.

'The council really needs to be fighting our corner here. We need to be looking at what the alternatives are. If the theatre is saying it is in need of redevelopment, what are the other options?

'It is about keeping up the pressure. It might be a few months until it comes to the planning committee.'

So far the proposals have garnered 19 objections online. Portsmouth Labour campaigner Kirsty Mellor urged those at the meeting to take a stand.

She said: 'It is so important that people not only put in their objections but put in deputations and actually go along to the planning meeting to make their deputations. It makes more of an impact.'

Curzon Road resident Bella Ansell, 39, added: 'It's the infrastructure and the heritage of the building. It is one of the last older buildings in the area.

'And it is quite a quiet road. This will lead to more noise and more rubbish.'

Other student accommodation in Portsea includes Europa House on Havant Street, homes on St George’s Way and St James’ Street as well as various houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

The application will go to a future planning committee meeting for councillors to look at.