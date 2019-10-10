Portsmouth residents set for price increase at Port Solent tip

CITY residents will face a 50 pence price hike to dispose of bags of construction and demolition waste, as council officers warned the tip would be running at a loss otherwise.

The Paulsgrove Recycling Centre in Port Solent will now charge £3 per bag of soil and rubble, up from £2.50, in line with prices in the rest of Hampshire.

Householders dumping waste at the Paulsgrove Recycling Centre at Port Solent. Picture:Steve Reid

But other items such as furniture and garden waste will continue to be free.

Speaking at an environment and climate change meeting Colette Hill, Portsmouth City Council's Assistant Director of Neighbourhoods, said: 'If we didn't make this change the tip would incur additional costs.

'While the impact of this could be on some people in low income, most things you take to the tip are still free. And many of these items you wouldn't take regularly to the tip. It is in line with Hampshire and Southampton tips.

'They're making a loss now.'

Charges for soil and rubble were first introduced in Hampshire in 2016.

Soil and rubble includes stonework, clay, bricks, concrete blocks, paving slabs, tiles, ceramic bathroom units, and individual ceramic items, such as a toilet pans.

At the meeting councillors agreed that the increase was necessary.

Tory Councillor Rob New said: 'I completely agree that we have to raise the prices, it's what any business would do to make sure it was sustainable.

'And we don't want people who use other tips in Hampshire coming here because it's cheaper.'

The council's environment boss, Cllr Dave Ashmore, added: 'It's fair to say this is almost like an inflation rise - it's a reluctant hike.'

As well as the price increase councillors agreed that only individual items valued at £10 will have to be labelled at the Port Solent tip - up from £5.

It comes after Portsmouth councillors agreed to keep general use of the Port Solent tip free for all city residents including those with vans and trailers earlier this year.

But Hampshire County Council ruled that Portsmouth residents would have to register online to use any of the other 24 household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in the county. And vans and trailers from Hampshire need a £15 permit to use the HWRCs.