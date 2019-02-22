Portsmouth residents will learn about plans to reclaim land and build up to 2,200 new homes at Tipner

EXHIBITIONS to explain the process of developing a new 'super peninsula' through reclaiming land at Tipner will begin next week.

As part of a new local plan Portsmouth City Council will be consulting with the public, as well as environmental groups and experts, on potential uses and challenges of land at Tipner West and Horsea Island.

If eventually given the green light the project would provide 22 additional hectares of land, with potential for a total of 2,200 new homes on the whole 43.5-hectare site. The scheme could also include a school, businesses and shops.

For the council's head of regeneration, Councillor Ben Dowling, it was essential that local residents get involved in the plans.

'We need to build more houses for local people that are affordable on local wages, and this area presents us with an opportunity to create a new sustainable and cohesive community,' he said.

'To make this area larger there is potential for creating a super peninsula. This would continue the city's history of expanding through reclaiming land.

'We do not under-estimate the environmental impact, however, with rising flood waters this also presents us with an opportunity to protect the habitats in the harbour. There is a lot to consider and investigate and your feedback is really valuable in this process.'

It is thought that reclaiming the land would tackle some of the housing targets set by government which ask for 17,260 new dwellings between 2016 and 2036. Currently Portsmouth only has capacity of 14,500 extra homes.

However, the proposals have been met with mixed reactions.

Baffins resident Kim Laine Medway was concerned about the impact on infrastructure. The 56-year-old said: 'QA Hospital and GP surgeries are already at breaking point. Portsmouth is over-populated so even more housing will only make the problem worse, also putting a strain on schools placements with increased traffic and air pollution.'

Trevor Ford from North End added: 'How long before the houses start to sink, get cracks in the walls and brickwork, all because it has been built on reclaimed land with unstable footings?'

But for the site's neighbour, Charlie Murphy, from Stamshaw, it was a necessity. The 20-year-old said: 'This is entirely necessary. I would like to see a more considerate design for the houses but broadly I’m very much in favour of the project - we need more housing.'

Alasdair Keay, 30, from Eastney, agreed. 'Provided it's built properly, and with things like a primary school, community facility and local services this seems like a great idea,' he said.

'I would want to see evidence of that they've made adequate provisions for the stability of the land. In principle though, this seems like the most sensible suggestion for meeting housing targets without causing issues in areas of the city where the infrastructure simply cannot feasibly be expanded further.'

Staff from the council's planning team will be on hand at the following exhibition events to discuss the plans.

Wednesday, February 27 at 2pm - 8pm: Mountbatten Centre Function Room, Alex Way

Saturday, March 9 at 12pm - 4pm: Port Solent Boardwalk, First floor, unit adjacent to Wetherspoons

To find out more and complete a survey visit https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/development-and-planning/planning/the-future-of-tipner-and-horsea-consultation

The closing date for comments is March 25.