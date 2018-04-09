Portsmouth reveals its candidates standing for the May 2018 local elections

Have your say

A LIST of candidates standing for election in Portsmouth next month has today been revealed.

Fourteen of Portsmouth City Council’s seats are up for grabs in the local election, on May 3.

This year’s candidates are as follows:

Baffins: Terry Norton (Conservative), Bob Simmonds (Green Party), Jeanette Smith (Liberal Democrat), Todd Sweeney (Ukip), Liam Turish (Labour).

Central Southsea: George Fielding (Labour), Prab Ghosh (Conservative), Lee Hunt (Liberal Democrat), Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green Party).

Charles Dickens: Sarah Gilbert (Green Party), Paul Godier (Independent), Syed Haque (Conservative), Sarah Shreeve (Liberal Democrat), Claire Udy (Labour).

Copnor: Ross Campbell (Liberal Democrat), Terry Chipperfield-Harrison (Ukip), Ken Hawkins (Green Party), Mo Quinn (Labour), Ben Swann (Conservative).

Cosham: Catherine Cole (Liberal Democrat), Graham Heaney (Labour), Hannah Hockaday (Conservative), Michael Jerome (Ukip), Peter Marcus (Independent).

Drayton and Farlington: Simon Bosher (Conservative), Sue Castillon (Labour), Paul Pritchard (Liberal Democrat).

Eastney and Craneswater: Luke Evans (Labour), Menno Groen (Green Party), Tracy McClure (Liberal Democrat), Luke Stubbs (Conservative).

Fratton: Stuart Brown (Liberal Democrat), Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Ukip), Tom Coles (Labour), Tony Sarigul (Conservative), Mike Wines (Green Party).

Hilsea: Frank Jonas (Conservative), Graham Mitchell (Labour), Emma Murphy (Green Party), Peter Williams (Liberal Democrat).

Milton: Josh Ahmed (Conservative), Ben Dowling (Liberal Democrat), Raj Ghosh (Labour), Tamara Groen (Green Party).

Nelson: Alicia Denny (Conservative), Jason Fazackarley (Liberal Democrat), Colin Galloway (Ukip), Rumal Khan (Labour), Duncan Robinson (Green Party).

Paulsgrove: Jo Hooper (Conservative), Dave Horne (Labour), Stuart Potter (Ukip), Iain Sutherland (Liberal Democrat).

St Jude: Richard Adair (Liberal Democrat), Chris Jolley (Green Party), Judith Smyth (Labour), Linda Symes (Conservative).

St Thomas: Sumel Chowdhury (Labour), Terry Henderson (Conservative), Bekkie Kingsley-Smith (Green Party), Rob Wood (Liberal Democrat).