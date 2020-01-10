ROADS around the city are having the drains cleaned this month and car owners have been warned that their vehicles may be moved if it is in the way.

Contractor Colas will be cleaning drains across Portsmouth over the next month to ensure the debris removed and the pipes remain clear.

Balfour Road. Picture: Google Maps.

Car owners have been instructed to move their vehicles for the works duration to ensure workers can access the drains.

A statement on Colas website read: ‘To enable us to access the drains, please do not park your vehicle in your road during our working hours on this day. This will enable us to carry out the works efficiently and minimise disruption and inconvenience to residents. Please be advised that any vehicle hindering or obstructing our operations will be moved under the Portsmouth City Council (Highway Maintenance & Public Cleansing) (Temporary Prohibition of Driving, Loading & Waiting) (No 04) Order 2018.

‘If you are unable to move your vehicle due to holidays or sickness, please ensure it is not parked over a drain. Any vehicle obstructing our work will need to be moved to the nearest convenient place.

‘In the event of exceptional circumstances please contact us and we will inform the works supervisor who will allow access to and from the road.;

Vehicles must be removed between the hours of 9.30am and 12.30pm on the following dates and roads:

- Balfour Road (Kirby Road and Stubbington Ave) on Monday, January 13

- Balfour Road (Stubbington Ave to Laburnum Grove) on Tuesday, January 14

- Campbell Road (even numbers) on Tuesday January 14

- Balfour Road (Laburnum Grove to Chichester Road) on Wednesday, January 15

- Outram Road (odd numbers) on Wednesday, January 15

- Amberley Road (odd numbers) on Thursday, January 16

- Outram Road (even numbers) on Thursday January 16

- Amberley Road (even numbers) on Friday, January 17

- Battenburg Avenue (odd numbers) on Monday, January 20

- Battenburg Avenue (even numbers) on Tuesday, January 21

- Livingstone Road (odd numbers) on Tuesday, January 21

- Beresford Road (Laburnum Grove to Stubbington Ave) on Wednesday, January 22

- Livingston Road (even numbers) on Wednesday, January 22

- Beresford Road (Stubbington Ave to Kirby Road) on Thursday, January 23

- Lorne Road (odd numbers) on Thursday, January 23

- Beresford Road (Chichester Road to Laburnum Grove) on Friday, January 24

- Gladys Avenue (Northern Parade to Wadham Road odd numbers) on Monday January 27

- Gladys Avenue (Wadham Road to Connaught Road odd numbers) on Tuesday, January 28

- Lorne Road (even numbers) on Tuesday, January 28

- Gladys Avenue (Connaught Road to London Road) on Wednesday, January 29

- Havelock Road (odd numbers) on Wednesday, January 29

- Gladys Avenue (London Road to North End) on Thursday, January 30

- Havelock Road (even numbers) on Thursday January 30

- Gladys Avenue (North End Ave to Northern Parade) on Friday, January 31

Anyone who needs more information is asked to call 02392 310900.