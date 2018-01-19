Portsmouth’s Bayeux Tapestry bid ramps up as MP joins campaign

EFFORTS to bring one of France’s most historic works of art to Portsmouth have stepped up a gear after an MP joined the campaign.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has joined Portsmouth City Council in a plea to bring the Bayeux Tapestry to the island.

It comes after French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to lend the 11th century tapestry to the UK, which will see it leave France for the first time in 950 years.

Mr Morgan has now written to Matt Hancock, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, to throw the city’s hat into the ring.

He said: ‘Portsmouth has a rich historical heritage and the perfect facility to display the tapestry at the D-Day Museum which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

‘At the moment the museum is playing host to the Overlord Tapestry, and so already has the infrastructure in place to display an exhibit of this kind.

‘It would be truly fantastic for a city, which has such a strong foothold in English history to be given this opportunity.’