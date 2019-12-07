PORTSMOUTH South candidates joined forces to stick the boot into Conservative rival Donna Jones who raised eyebrows after mysteriously revealing she would not be able to attend a climate change hustings.

As election hopefuls Stephen Morgan, for Labour, and Gerald Vernon-Jackson, of the Lib Dems, were going head-to-head on the ‘most significant issues our planet is facing’, they were quick to address the elephant in the room over Mrs Jones’ absence.

Portsmouth South candidate Donna Jones sends a message to voters with plane flown over city on Saturday. Picture: Denis Brzozowski

The sitting Portsmouth South MP, Mr Morgan, dispelled the mystery over Mrs Jones’ no-show to a packed audience at the Priory School in Southsea – sparking scenes of hilarity.

Dropping the bombshell, Mr Morgan told voters: ‘Donna Jones is not here today because she is flying a plane over the city telling people to vote for her to get Brexit done.’

Mr Vernon-Jackson, responding to the revelation, said: ‘It is beyond belief.’

Further hysterics then interrupted proceedings as the plane was apparently spotted flying over the school by members of the audience.

Mr Vernon-Jackson added: ‘It is a slight worry to hear that Donna is flying over us.’

The words on the plane said: ‘Vote for Donna Jones get Brexit done.’

Announcing her absence for the hustings event on Friday, Mrs Jones said: 'Sadly I have had a big event planned for the last Saturday before election day for over a month which involves a number of people and has prevented me from being able to attend the hustings.

'I am passionate about tackling climate change, and supporting green issues not just here in the UK but around the world.

'If elected I am committed to making Portsmouth the greenest city in the UK and look forward to working with people passionate about tackling climate issues.'

Meanwhile at the hustings, the candidates drew swords on a number of issues ranging from pollution, recycling, housing, cycling and walking in the city.

Mr Morgan pointed out Portsmouth is ‘one of the worst polluted cities in the country with 11,000 people with heart conditions at risk’, while also stating the city has among the ‘worst recycling rates’ in the UK.

The MP insisted ‘now was the time for change’ with him promising a ‘green industrial revolution’ if elected.

He added: ‘(Climate change) is the most significant issue our planet is facing. There has been neglect by the national government and the local authority.’

Mr Vernon-Jackson said working closely with other countries was vital to fight climate change. ‘It is a real worry that the Conservatives are drifting away from the EU. Leaving will make things worse as there will be a lack of government pressure,’ he said.

Agreeing with the need to improve cycling and walking in the city, Mr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘We need to improve how people get in and out of the city. There are simple things we can do to correct problems.’