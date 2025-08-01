Portsmouth to become a ‘nature city’ with nearly £900k in funding

BUSINESS ROADSHOWS: Solent Freeport is hosting five regional roadshows in the autumn to find out what help and support the region’s businesses need and to hear about growth ambitions

Portsmouth is set to become a ‘Nature City’ thanks to £895,818 in new funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment will support nature-focused projects across the city, making green spaces easier to access and improving the health and wellbeing of residents.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the news, saying: “Experiencing nature is vital to our physical and mental wellbeing, helping us connect with the world around us and often bringing calm to our busy lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why as a city with large urban areas, I have long said that more needs to be done to improve access to nature for local families, particularly young people.”

Portsmouth’s green spaces are often small and separated by roads and buildings. The funding will help connect these areas using features like rain gardens and trees, creating wildlife corridors and more natural spaces for people to enjoy.

The funding will also support work already underway through the city’s developing Urban Forest Master Plan. The council will work with residents, landowners and partners to grow a strong and varied treescape, with species that can withstand pests, disease and a changing climate.

The trees will also help cool the city and manage rainwater, supporting Portsmouth’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, said: “This funding will help us understand how we can work with residents and communities to achieve our bold ambition to make Portsmouth a nature positive city… We know facing the environmental challenges of the future requires strong collaboration.”

Portsmouth is one of 40 places across the UK receiving support through the ‘Nature Towns and Cities’ programme, which aims to bring nature closer to where people live.

The ambitious and transformative project will begin in October 2025, with more details to be shared closer to the launch. Residents can stay informed by signing up to the Planet Portsmouth newsletter for the latest updates on local climate and environmental news.