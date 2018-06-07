Portsmouth Tories will keep an eye on Somers Town tower block evacations

TORIES have pledged to keep an eye on the evacuation of hundreds of families from two tower blocks, the party’s new housing spokesman has said.

Councillor Luke Stubbs has taken on the role as the opposition spokesman on Portsmouth City Council.

Councillor Luke Stubbs

The former deputy leader of the authority has vowed to scrutinise all decisions taken by the Liberal Democrat-led council following the news that all residents in Horatia House and Leamington House will need to leave their homes by spring 2019.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Lib Dem housing boss, said his party is committed to finding homes for all those affected by Monday’s news.

But Cllr Stubbs said: ‘During these difficult times it is important to hold the ruling Liberal Democrat party to account as they now run the council.

‘We need to ensure they are making the best decisions both for residents and tax payers across the city. My role is to ensure this happens.’

As well as his opposition role, Cllr Stubbs is also the chairman of the housing and social care scrutiny committee.

Cllr Stubbs said: ‘There are some big decisions being taken, evacuating over 600 people is a huge decision and it is important all information is shared, that all residents are kept fulling briefed, and that the best long-term decisions are taken for the city’

The evacuation of the 1960s tower blocks needs to be done to complete vital work to strengthen the buildings’ concrete.