Portsmouth Tory’s video verdict on ‘confusing’ Brexit

A Tory who ran for a council seat in Portsmouth this summer has lampooned ministers quitting over Brexit and said: 'Everyone should grow up.’

Prab Ghosh, who stood for election to Portsmouth City Council in Central Southsea ward in May, released a video on his Facebook page yesterday.

Prab Ghosh stood for election to Portsmouth City Council in Milton ward in May 2018

In it the 58-year-old, wearing a suit with Union Flag tie and Conservative rosette, shouts: ‘Theresa May, I'll resign, I will resign... whether you do a hard Brexit I'll resign, whether you do a soft Brexit I'll resign – I'm telling you I'm going to resign.’

The video ends with him being told by someone off camera that he’s not a minister so cannot resign.

Mr Ghosh told The News he was trying to get across that Brexit has become nearly comical.

It comes after a string of ministerial resignations over the prime minister's withdrawal agreement, which is being debated in the House of Commons this week.

Brexit minister Suella Braverman, Fareham MP, is among those to have quit, along with Dominic Raab who succeeded David Davis as Brexit secretary.

Speaking to The News, Mr Ghosh said: 'I'm friends with both sides so this is just a bit of relief.

‘(Brexiteer) Jacob Rees-Mogg in a personal capacity has been very kind to me, I support Theresa May fully – this is a bit of fun.

‘I personally feel that everyone should grow up and act like adults.

‘If that video can can put through the point that this is becoming almost comical I think that sends a very strong message.

‘What I'm saying is is I don't understand it any more, I'm confused like everybody else.

‘In another lifetime I studied constitutional law and I don't understand it – so what chance has the average person got?’