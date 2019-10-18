Portsmouth tower block evacuation may have been caused by cleaning product, says council

Have your say

THE evacuation of residents from a tower block in Portsmouth earlier this week may have been triggered by a strong-smelling cleaning product.

Portsmouth City Council has been investigating the evacuation of Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, which happened just before 4pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Emergency services were called to Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, Portsmouth, after reports of a chemical incident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

READ MORE: Evacuated Portsmouth tower block residents are allowed home after reports of a chemical incident

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the scene, due to a suspected ammonia leak.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue later confirmed its crews found ‘nothing’ when they examined the building.

Now, the council believes it may have found the source of the incident.

Meredydd Hughes, assistant director of building services at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The incident at Tipton House was fully investigated. Tipton House does not have a gas supply so that was ruled out and there was no sign of chemical leak.

‘It is believed that the use of strong smelling cleaning product in one of the flats was the source of the issue.

‘I would like to thank the multi-agency team that responded to the reported incident and am glad that no further action was required.’