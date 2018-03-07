Portsmouth university lecturer: Russia has long tradition of eliminating enemies

Share this article
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan with representatives from Southsea businesses at Westminster

Southsea businesses meet with government minister over city’s crime wave

0
Have your say

THE alleged poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal follows a ‘long tradition of Russia eliminating its enemies’, an expert on Russian politics has said.

Dr Paul Flenley, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Portsmouth, said Russia and its secret police had a ‘code’ to avenge treachery.

It comes as the Russian double agent and his daughter fell critically ill in Salisbury on Sunday.

Dr Flenley said: ‘It’s all speculation at the moment, but there’s a long tradition of Russia eliminating its enemies.

‘The secret police are well trained. There’s an assumption you can’t escape, there’s a code and if you break it, if you betray them, they will get you – it’s part of their discipline.’

But Dr Flenley said Russian president Vladimir Putin was not necessarily the source of such acts.

He added: ‘There’s a tendency to assume everything is orchestrated by Putin, and of course he likes that, it amplifies his power. But there are business groups and mafia-like groups who could be seeking revenge.’