Portsmouth will get a new country park the ‘size of 86 football pitches’ by 2020

WORK is set to begin to transform a former landfill site blighting the entrance to Portsmouth into a new 128-acre country park.

The expansive refuse site, to the west of the M275, will be given a gleaming makeover in a two-year project to create the Horsea Island Country Park.

The landfill site in Portsmouth that will become a new country park

Beginning next month, the scheme will offer city residents 128 acres of new, green space – the equivalent of 86 football pitches. It’s anticipated it will be open to the public in 2020.

The park will include the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Wood, with 50,000 trees being planted to create the new eco-friendly habitat.

On top of this, the new country park will feature wildflower meadows, cycle trails, footpaths, picnic areas and stunning views across Portsmouth’s historic harbour.

Plans for how the landfill will be transformed

Portsmouth City Council announced the development this morning.

The cash to create the new park has come from the £50m City Deal to enhance Portsmouth.

Landscaping of the new attraction will be carried out by waste contractor Veolia, which holds the lease for the land.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership has paid for work to create a new road to access the site and build a car park

Residents are now being invited to a drop-in session at Port Solent later this month to see what the country park will look like.

The event will be staged at the former Chimichanga restaurant in the Boardwalk, from 9.30am until 7pm on Tuesday, August 28.

People will be able to speak to those behind the project to find out more.

Planned works will take place between 8am and 5pm. No work will take place over the weekend.

Deliveries to the site will be made via Port Way.

The city council has vowed lorry movements will be kept to a minimum and said there will be no lorry movements before 10am and after 4pm.