Pregnant Portsmouth mum’s plea for bigger home after fears her children’s health will be at risk

AN EXPECTANT mum is pleading with Portsmouth council for a bigger home as she fears her one-bed flat will put her and her children's health at risk.

Somers Town resident Kayley Grant said she already has 'barely enough room' to live with her 18-month-old son Carter in their Handsworth House council flat.

Expectant mother Kayley Grant, pictured with her son Carter, 18 months. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But now Kayley, aged 32, is pregnant again she is worried about the impact her small home will have on her family.

The mum, who works at Esso garage in Southsea, spoke of the struggle she faces in her flat. 'I literally have no room, not even for another Moses basket,' she said.

'The flat is not big enough for a cooker. We eat whatever we manage to eat; microwave meals or cold food. But that's not healthy for us, I worry that I'm not able to cook properly.

'I have got nothing to even put clothes in. When the baby comes I am going to have no room for them.'

Kayley has suffered from depression in the past, which has been exacerbated by her situation.

She said: 'It's causing me so much stress and I suffer with depression. It's only getting worse since I was told I am not a priority.

'The council said that they would move me when Carter was born but he's not 18-month-old and it's like we've been forgotten about.

'All I want is to be moved to a two bedroom flat so that my family can live safely.

'I said I would go anywhere in Portsmouth apart from off the island like Paulsgrove or Leigh Park just because I need to be close to my doctors and my friends and family due to my depression.

'I can't afford to rent privately because it is just so expensive.'

Kayley's partner and father to her new baby, Alan Salter, is unable to live with her due to the size of the flat.

She added: 'My partner can't live with me because there's no room. Obviously that would be better for when the baby is here.'

But Kayley's mum, Jacqueline Macdonald, slammed the council. The 54-year-old said: 'It's a disgrace. She is really struggling.

'I see so many other people just get given two-bedroom places so easily but Kayley has just been ignored. The council is not listening.'

Portsmouth City Council declined to comment specifically about Kayley's case. A council spokesman said: 'Households who are overcrowded are given some priority on Portsmouth City Council's waiting list, however due to the high demand for housing we are not able to house every household needing a larger home.

'Where possible we advise about alternative options to help resolve the housing problem.'