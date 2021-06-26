Prime minister Boris Johnson appoints Sajid Javid as new health secretary after Matt Hancock's resignation
FORMER chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid has become the new health secretary following the resignation of Matt Hancock.
Former health secretary Matt Hancock resigned after The Sun newspaper published a series of photos and a video revealing his affair with an aide.
Mr Hancock was photographed in his Whitehall office embracing and kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, in breach of Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.
This evening the shamed politician handed his resignation letter to the prime minister Boris Johnson – who has now appointed a new health secretary.
Sajid Javid – the MP for Bromsgrove and home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and chancellor of the exchequer from 2019 to 2020 – will now head up the Department of Health.
Javid had resigned as chancellor after reportedly being asked to replace all of his political advisers.
Speaking at the time, he said: ‘I was unable to accept those conditions and I do not believe any self-respecting minister would accept those conditions.’