Sajid Javid pictured during a visit to Portsmouth.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock resigned after The Sun newspaper published a series of photos and a video revealing his affair with an aide.

Mr Hancock was photographed in his Whitehall office embracing and kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, in breach of Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

This evening the shamed politician handed his resignation letter to the prime minister Boris Johnson – who has now appointed a new health secretary.

Sajid Javid – the MP for Bromsgrove and home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and chancellor of the exchequer from 2019 to 2020 – will now head up the Department of Health.

Javid had resigned as chancellor after reportedly being asked to replace all of his political advisers.

Speaking at the time, he said: ‘I was unable to accept those conditions and I do not believe any self-respecting minister would accept those conditions.’

