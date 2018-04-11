Proposed development that residents fear ‘could destroy’ Emsworth to be discussed

DEVELOPERS of a proposal for 260 new homes in Emsworth are inviting residents to a meeting to discuss the plans.

Land & Partners Ltd are holding a Development Consultation Forum that will be discussing the proposed development at Long Copse Lane in Emsworth that includes parking and open space on Tuesday, April 17 at 6pm in The Plaza, Civic Centre Road, Havant.

Members of the public can attend the forum to listen to the developer explain their proposals directly to councillors and officers, with the option of completing feedback forms with their individual comments at the end of the meeting.

Residents previously told The News they fear their town is being destroyed.

The council hopes that as a result of the DCF the developer will be better informed about what the community expects before submitting a planning application.

Havant Borough Council’s head of planning, Andrew Biltcliffe, said: ‘These forums are a popular way for developers to recognise and address community concerns before submitting their formal planning application.’

No decisions about the proposals are made at this forum.

For more information visit havant.gov.uk/development-consultation-forums