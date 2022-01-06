Hampshire County Council has proposed to make Eastern Road and Leigh Road in Havant safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

These changes include cycle markings and priority buildouts in Eastern Road, and zebra crossings at both ends of Leigh Road

Residents say the road is fine in its current state, but claim the development of a distribution hub in New Road - believed to be being run by Amazon - is what has brought these measures in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Road, Havant, at the junction with Eastern Road, where the county council is proposing a new zebra crossing. Picture: David George

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a planning application was submitted to Havant Borough Council last year to turn 32 New Lane into a last-mile delivery hub.

It is rumoured that this former Pfizer site would be run by Amazon - although this has not been officially confirmed.

Colin Saywood, retired, is a keen cyclist and lives in Leigh Road, near the railway station.

He said: 'Anything that slows the traffic down would be a good idea, but my main concern is the distribution hub reopening.

'This road will become a rat run for delivery staff - so that could explain why this is being put forward.

'My partner and I both cycle quite a lot, it's usually fairly quiet down here now but if that changes, these measures would be great.'

Gregory Richardson, 73, added: 'It seems like a waste of money to me - I walk down this road most days to get into Havant and it's always quiet.

'I reckon this is something to do with the Amazon warehouse because there will be so much more traffic.’

Evelynn Piper, 84, said: 'The traffic measures might work - narrowing the roads would make it very difficult for lorries at least.

'But the bottom line is that these roads just aren't built for HGVs.'

Hampshire County Council is asking for people to give their thoughts on the proposals, via an online survey.

Deputy council leader, Cllr Rob Humby, said: 'I would encourage as many people as possible to share their views with us by taking part in this survey.

'The information given to us will be used to help inform the final designs and the way Petersfield Road and Leigh Road will look and work in the future.

'We want to improve facilities and local networks for pedestrians and cyclists and encourage more people to leave the car at home for their local journeys.'

The survey is running until Monday, January 10.

The county council and Havant council leader, Cllr Alex Rennie, were both contacted for further comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron