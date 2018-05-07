Protesters march through city to in support of Palestinians

CAMPAIGNERS took to the streets over the weekend to march for the freedom of Palestine.

The Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign marched from Guildhall Square to Commercial Road on Saturday afternoon.

The protest was held to show solidarity with the Palestinians and call on the government to take action against Israel.

Jon Woods, who helped organise the protest, said: ‘I think it’s really important that we show solidarity with the Palestinians who are fighting back against the oppression that is going on in Gaza and the West Bank.

‘All around the country we are commemorating the Nakba, or catastrophe, where the state of Israel was founded by expelling the Palestinians from their homes and their land.

‘It has been 70 years and we are still here fighting for the Palestinians to this day.

‘We had a very good demonstration here back in January and there will be more of this in the future.’