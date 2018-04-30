Protesters vow to ‘keep on fighting’ for Windrush generation

CAMPAIGNERS say they will not stop battling to support those affected by the Windrush problems.

At a rally yesterday afternoon in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, campaigners said that the fight against racism from the top will continue for as long as it needs to.

Simon Magorian led a gathering in Guildhall Square to support the enormous contribution the 'Windrush Generation' have made to Britain since their arrival'''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180430-6432)

The news comes after families of the Windrush generation – which came to the UK after the Second World War – were threatened with restricted medical access, job losses and even deportation.

Rumal Khan, ward candidate for Nelson, said: ‘My father was from the Windrush generation so this hits a bit closer to home for me.

‘Something I find strange is that whenever the economy is hit, we blame immigrants.

‘But this Windrush generation built England when it needed them – it is an utter disgrace.

‘It is nice to see so many people here to support this – it would be nice to have justice for these people.

‘It is easier to talk than it is to take action and so we will be watching things very closely.’

Simon Magorian, from Unite Against Fascism in Portsmouth, said: ‘I think the Windrush thing is so scandalous because these people came here to help this country out when we needed it the most.

‘They have worked here for years and played by the rules the whole time.

‘To suddenly find themselves in this situation is just awful.

‘This protest was one of many taking place throughout the country.

‘It was great to have so many people here – the main thing now is that we keep on fighting.

‘If we forget about this, so will the government.’