Protestors hope to see plans for more than 400 homes refused

MORE than 30 protestors gathered outside council offices before a planning meeting for more than 400 houses on green fields.

Residents from Warsash were chanting with signs outside the Ooffices in Fareham before a planning meeting which will decide three separate applications for sites at Brook Lane including a plan by Taylor Wimpey for up to 85 homes, a proposal for up to 140 homes by Bargate Homes and an application for up to 180 homes by Foreman Homes.

Resident and member of the Save Warsash campaign Vic Styles said: ‘There are no real proposals for infrastructure such as roads, schools, surgeries, and it would manufacture extra problems in traffic to the A27 at Park Gate during the day and rush hour.

‘Fareham does have a challenge from central government to build more houses and the 2036 plan is flawed and should be reviewed - developments should be spaced out elsewhere in the borough to ease new local problems.’