Records site hailed as one of UK’s best

A RECORDS office has been hailed one of the best archives in the country after scooping a top national award.

West Sussex Record Office has been awarded the National Archive Service Accreditation which recognises good performance in all areas of history preservation.

The facility houses eight miles of shelving containing archives dating back to 780AD

Wendy Walker, county archivist, was delighted by the news and said: ‘This award reflects the high standards that we seek to achieve in looking after the wonderful collections that we hold and in making them accessible for everyone to use and enjoy.’