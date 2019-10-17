Relief as plastic sheeting on five Gosport towers begins to come down

PEOPLE living in five tower blocks encased in plastic sheeting for more than a year have told of their relief as it is removed.

Since June 2018, plastic sheeting has been up at Harbour, Seaward, Hammond, Blake and Garland tower blocks, as they needed re-cladding following the Grenfell fire in 2017.

Hammond Court with Blake Court in the background, also covered in sheet plastic. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Residents have previously voiced their frustrations with delays to the project, as well as the impact the plastic sheeting had on their day-to-day lives.

Now, the plastic sheeting has been taken down completely at Garland Court, in Forton Road, with work in progress at Harbour and Seward towers near in Trinity Green.

The vice-chairman of the Five Towers Residents’ Association, Peter Hudson, says he is ‘relieved’ that the sheeting is starting to come down.

Mr Hudson, who lives on the ninth floor of Harbour Tower, said: ‘I’ve got the view from my windows back for the first time in more than a year – it’s surprising how depressing it has been even though I’m usually quite an optimistic person.

‘We’re hoping for some sort of compensation from Hyde Group for the pain, discomfort and lack of amenities, but it at least feels like the end is in sight.

‘Thank God this is all nearly over.’

Pensioner Dave Davidson, 73, lives on the 14th floor of Seaward Tower.

He said: ‘I’m starting to see some daylight creeping through the windows and I’m really happy about it.

‘I’m one of the lucky ones because I can get out during the day, but some of the older people here have really struggled.

‘It’s taken a long time but we’re getting towards the end of it all now.

‘We might even be able to see the fireworks this year.’

Deliah Prior moved out of Harbour Tower due to health problems, but still keeps in touch with her former next-door neighbour.

She said: ‘If the process of recladding the building hadn’t taken so long I would have been happy to stay.’

Hyde Group has been contacted.