Reminder from Portsmouth City Council on private fostering

PEOPLE who foster children privately are being reminded of their responsbilities in letting the local authority know.

It is now a legal requirement for the parent of a child who is being looked after by someone else, or for the person looking after someone else’s child, to let the council know six weeks before the arrangement begins.

If it is an emergency arrangement, 48 hours notice needs to be given.

Private fostering differs from fostering directly through the council as it is a private arrangement made by the parent and the carers, and in some circumstances is a choice made by the child.

Portsmouth City Council is reminding people in those situations of the legal obligations.

They are also asking education and health professionals to remain particularly aware, as they are often the first people to realise these arrangements are in place.

For more information visit privatefostering.org.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​