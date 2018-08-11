Report on Winchester City Council’s finances

AN AUDIT into a council’s finances have found the local authority has ‘strong financial control’.

Winchester City Council, responsible for Denmead, Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham and Whiteley, had external auditors review its financial statements and have concluded they will issue an unqualified opinion and have found very few amendments that need to be made.

Cllr Guy Ashton, finance portfolio holder, said: ‘This report is from a significant amount of planning and preparation from the council. It underlines the strong financial control and management we have over taxpayers' money.’