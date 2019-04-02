Residents urged to sign up for elections

VOTERS have until next week to register for the local elections.

Residents in East Hampshire need to sign up to the electoral register by Friday, April 12 for the East Hampshire District Council and town and parish council elections on Thursday, May 2.

EHDC chief executive Gill Kneller said: ‘The local elections are a vital opportunity for residents to have a genuine say in how their district is run.’

Registering to vote can be easily done online by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote. Y ou will need your date of birth and national insurance number.

For help call the Elections Team on 01730 234350.

Residents are also being reminded to make sure they know where their polling station is, as many voting places changed due to adjustments of ward boundaries.

To find your polling station, check the polling card sent to your home or visit wheredoivote.co.uk and enter your postcode.