A LANDMARK Southsea shop could be transformed into a new restaurant as part of plans that have been welcomed by neighbouring businesses.

Former furniture store Victoriana, on the corner of Marmion Road and Victoria Road South, has been earmarked for a new venue that would serve as a cafe or restaurant.

The space was one of four sites that used to be owned by Victoriana but has since closed. Victoriana still operates from a shop halfway down Marmion Road.

Local business owners have praised the plans that would create five jobs. Tristan Savage who runs Strong Island Clothing Co two doors down from the proposed eatery said: 'As a local independent business owner at the east end of Marmion Road I see this as a positive move.

'The concept and floor plans for this development for a cafe or restaurant appear to show a more sit down environment with takeaway and waiting areas which I think can only help bring more people to Marmion Road.

'It's well known by most people that the high street is suffering nationally at all levels, and not just the big companies. Footfall has struggled at this end of town for a number of months, as any business owner on Marmion Road will tell you, since the start of last year, and any positive action on empty properties is a bonus.'

His views were echoed by James Stone, owner of hotdog restaurant Bangerz'n'Brewz which opened last year. 'We absolutely welcome it,' he said.

'We think it would be really cool to have another restaurant next door.

'Anything that takes up empty retail space gets a big tick from me. And anything that creates new jobs for local people is great, it's something I'm really passionate about. There are enough people who are unemployed in Portsmouth.'

But nearby resident Christopher Hamm, was concerned that the new venue could generate unwanted noise. He added: 'The only issues I have with this are what time they will be closing of an evening, how many days a week they will be open and most important of all, music and noise.

'I had a lot of issues when Gisors opened opposite directly under my flat. But luckily they have now since closed down. And it is nice and peaceful yet again.'

If approved the restaurant would open between 8am and 10.30pm everyday and from 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

The applicants were unavailable for comment.

Plans are not yet scheduled for a planning committee meeting.