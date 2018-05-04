RESULTS: Fareham

HERE are the full results of all the wards in Fareham in this year’s local election.
Ward: Fareham South
Winning candidate: Geoff Fazackarley (Con) - 924
Second place: Richard Ryan (Lab) - 439
Third: James Palmer (Lib Dem) - 177
Fourth: Nick Lyle (Green) - 130
Con gain
Majority: 485 Turnout: 31%
Ward: Fareham North West
Winning candidate: Peter Davies (Con) - 1026
Second place: Matthew Randall (Lab)- 317
Third: David Whittingham (Indep) - 197
Fourth: Benjamin Powell (Lib Dem) - 146
Con hold
Majority: 709 Turnout: 31%
Ward: Fareham North
Winning candidate: Pamela Bryant (Con) - 1349
Second place: Joe Dalby (Lib Dem) - 316
Third: Emma Copeland (Lab) - 291
Fourth: David Harrison (Green) - 181
Con gain
Majority: 1,033 Turnout: 38%
Ward: Portchester West
Winning candidate: Susan Bell (Con) - 1073
Second place: Jean Kelly (Lib Dem)- 900
Third: James Webb (Lab) - 185
Con hold
Majority: 173 Turnout: 39%
Ward: Sarisbury
Winning candidate: Sean Woodward(Con) - 1481
Second place: Sophie Foster-Reed (Lib Dem)- 322
Third: Melanie Lunn (Lab) - 259
Con gain
Majority: 1,159 Turnout: 35%
Ward: Fareham East
Winning candidate: Tom Davies (Con)- 1,150
Second place: Sean Evans (Lib Dem)- 790
Third: Adam Edward (Lab) - 367
Con gain
Majority: 360 Turnout: 39%