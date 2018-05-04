RESULTS: Fareham

Have your say

HERE are the full results of all the wards in Fareham in this year’s local election.

Ward: Fareham South

Winning candidate: Geoff Fazackarley (Con) - 924

Second place: Richard Ryan (Lab) - 439

Third: James Palmer (Lib Dem) - 177

Fourth: Nick Lyle (Green) - 130

Con gain

Majority: 485 Turnout: 31%

Ward: Fareham North West

Winning candidate: Peter Davies (Con) - 1026

Second place: Matthew Randall (Lab)- 317

Third: David Whittingham (Indep) - 197

Fourth: Benjamin Powell (Lib Dem) - 146

Con hold

Majority: 709 Turnout: 31%

Ward: Fareham North

Winning candidate: Pamela Bryant (Con) - 1349

Second place: Joe Dalby (Lib Dem) - 316

Third: Emma Copeland (Lab) - 291

Fourth: David Harrison (Green) - 181

Con gain

Majority: 1,033 Turnout: 38%

Ward: Portchester West

Winning candidate: Susan Bell (Con) - 1073

Second place: Jean Kelly (Lib Dem)- 900

Third: James Webb (Lab) - 185

Con hold

Majority: 173 Turnout: 39%

Ward: Sarisbury

Winning candidate: Sean Woodward(Con) - 1481

Second place: Sophie Foster-Reed (Lib Dem)- 322

Third: Melanie Lunn (Lab) - 259

Con gain

Majority: 1,159 Turnout: 35%

Ward: Fareham East

Winning candidate: Tom Davies (Con)- 1,150

Second place: Sean Evans (Lib Dem)- 790

Third: Adam Edward (Lab) - 367

Con gain

Majority: 360 Turnout: 39%